Two men arrested in Memphis mom's murder

Two men have been arrested and charged in the murder of a mother from North Memphis in August.

Marcus Buford, 45, is charged with first-degree murder, and Donald McCoy, 33, is charged with facilitation with murder.



According to police, victim Tannica Pruitt was shot and killed on August 20 on Decatur Street.

Witnesses told police that Buford confronted Pruitt about fighting his daughter.

During the confrontation, McCoy gave Buford the gun that fatally shot her.

Pruitt was shot multiple times and dropped off at Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

Both men remain in Shelby County Jail.

