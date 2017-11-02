Horn Lake man wanted in credit card fraud case

Two KIPP Middle School students are facing serious charges after a gun was found in a school restroom Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A cold front will move into the Mid-South from the north bringing scattered showers and storms to the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.More >>
Memphis firefighters kicked off the 10th annual Believe campaign.More >>
Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission released new data on crime statistics in the city.More >>
Horn Lake Police Department is looking for a man they want to question about a credit card fraud case.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.More >>
A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge for endangering her 9-year-old son for strapping him to the roof of her mini-van.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has triggered an alert for three missing children. Katelyn Marie Kitchens (5-years-old) Timothy Gene "Trace" Kitchens (7-years-old) Darren Marcus Cribbs (8-years-old) All three were last seen on October 31 in Albertville. Authorities believe the children may be traveling with their non-custodial parent, Kristine Galaviz. You are asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at (256) 582-2034 if you have any information. Cop...More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
