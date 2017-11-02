Horn Lake man wanted in credit card fraud case - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Horn Lake man wanted in credit card fraud case

(Source: Horn Lake Police Dept.) (Source: Horn Lake Police Dept.)
HORN LAKE, MS (WMC) -

Horn Lake Police Department is looking for a man they want to question about a credit card fraud case.

Police released pictures of the man wearing an orange Oklahoma sweatshirt.

If you can identify this man or help police locate him, call Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174 or Desoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-469-8477.

