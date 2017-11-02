Construction for Tigers indoor practice field starts next year - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Construction for Tigers indoor practice field starts next year

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

We now know when the new University of Memphis football team's indoor practice facility will begin construction.

Officials have said construction starts in January 2018.

The new facility, located on the Park Avenue campus, will have a climate-controlled turf field with retractable doors that connect to the neighboring outdoor field.

