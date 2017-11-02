Memphis firefighters kick off Believe campaign for Make-A-Wish

MFD kicks off Believe campaign at Wolfchase Galleria. (Source: Macy's)

Memphis firefighters kicked off the 10th annual Believe campaign.

The campaign is put on by Make-A-Wish Foundation and Macy's. Since 2008, the campaign has brought together communities across the country to support Make-A-Wish.

Macy's Believe campaign has donated more than $15 million to Make-A-Wish.

On Thursday, Memphis Fire Department went to Macy's at Wolfchase Galleria. There, they helped Make-A-Wish families write their letters to Santa.

From now until December 24, Macy's will accept and mail letters to Santa. Just drop your letter off at any Macy's store or upload it to Macys.com/believe.

For every letter Macy's sends to Santa, the department store will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish.

