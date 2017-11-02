Auctioneers let St. Jude patients bid on toys

Auctioneers from across the country used their fast-talking skills to put toys in the hands of children fighting cancer.

The auctioneers were at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Thursday.

"This gives me an opportunity to give back, to put a smile on a kid's face," auctioneer Dustin Rodgers said.

This is the 22nd year the National Auctioneers Association is backing this toy auction. The group is also donating $500,000 to St. Jude.

Jenny Landstreet's daughter finished treatment in February. She said it's the fun events like the toy auction that bring families through the hard times.

"Just think of the many times we were just sitting in a waiting room nervous about what we were going to hear from the doctor next. This is just such a great opportunity for the families and the kids to keep their mind off of what they have coming up next," Landstreet said. "It's so humbling to hear how much people love you and want your family to get better."

The bidding process was a fun chance for the children to show their personalities--with one student even placing a million dollar bid on a toy. But the bidding was just for show.

Every child at the auction walked away with a free toy.

