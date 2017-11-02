Music video shoot ends with 8 arrests, dozens detained

Teens sitting at the park as police investigate. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.

Memphis Police Department received calls about a large group of teens carrying weapons at O.L. Cash Park, located near the intersection of Ford Road and Deerskin Drive.

Neighbors and people related to the children said the whole thing is a misunderstanding. They said the children were at the park to film a music video, not to commit any crimes.

However, officers said the teens had seven guns with them.

Police said eight people were arrested: three 18-year-olds, two 19-year-olds, a 22-year-old, a 23-year-old, and a 25-year-old.

Many of 38 teens detained were eventually released.

Seven suspects will be charged with possession of a handgun, and one suspect will be charged with felony drug possession.

“It wasn't no harm by the video,” said one man.

Police say it was a shoot involving guns at a park where kids usually play.

“We were just shooting the video to have fun,” the man said.

The video shoot landed many of them in handcuffs for hours. They were then placed in a large transport vehicle as police shut down O. L. Cash Park after neighbors complained.

“That's how you get out, music, videos,” said a second man.

“It wasn't gang-related,” said the first man.

However, a police source said that's not true.

The source said many of the guys detained were high-ranking gang members and some had felony warrants. The police source said there were drugs, too.

“You could have children in the park and maybe one of the guys could go off anything,” said Rosetta Harold, whose son was detained at the park.

Harold watched from behind the crime scene tape as her son was in police custody.

“Take him to jail and give him my vehicle that's all,” Harold said.

She said her son knows better.

“I've been warning him and talking with him and he's not been paying attention, so this here will be a wakeup call for him,” Harold said.

Memphis Police Department is still investigating.

