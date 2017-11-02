38 teens detained during music video shoot

Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court and detained 38 teens.

Memphis Police Department received calls about a large group of teens carrying weapons at O.L. Cash Park, located near the intersection of Ford Road and Deerskin Drive.

Neighbors and people related to the children said the whole thing is a misunderstanding. They said the children were at the park to film a music video, not to commit any crimes.

However, officers said the teens had seven guns with them.

Memphis Police Department is still investigating and nobody has been arrested or charged with any crime.

