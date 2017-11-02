Sewer treatment plant holds groundbreaking for renovations

As part of an ongoing partnership with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Mid-South, WMC Action News 5 would like to introduce you to a young boy who's ready to meet someone he can idolize.More >>
As part of an ongoing partnership with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Mid-South, WMC Action News 5 would like to introduce you to a young boy who's ready to meet someone he can idolize.More >>
While Memphis gears up to honor the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's death, other cities are taking notice.More >>
While Memphis gears up to honor the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's death, other cities are taking notice.More >>
One shovel full of dirt started an improvement project eight years in the making. Over the next five years, more than $100 million worth of upgrades will transform the T.E. Maxson Wastewater Treatment Facility.More >>
One shovel full of dirt started an improvement project eight years in the making. Over the next five years, more than $100 million worth of upgrades will transform the T.E. Maxson Wastewater Treatment Facility.More >>
A 74-year-old Batesville man was found after being missing for more than 48 hours.More >>
A 74-year-old Batesville man was found after being missing for more than 48 hours.More >>
Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission released new data on crime statistics in the city.More >>
Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission released new data on crime statistics in the city.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
Just in time for the holidays, the McRib is coming back to McDonald's restaurants.More >>
Just in time for the holidays, the McRib is coming back to McDonald's restaurants.More >>
Marshall County authorities say three young children who went missing are now safe.More >>
Marshall County authorities say three young children who went missing are now safe.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Four inmates launched an escape attempt at the prison on October 12, 2017. The incident has left three prison employees dead and nine other employees injured.More >>
Four inmates launched an escape attempt at the prison on October 12, 2017. The incident has left three prison employees dead and nine other employees injured.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reportedly accidental fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reportedly accidental fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.More >>