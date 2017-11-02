GO BIG: 11-year-old with high hopes seeks Big Brother

As part of an ongoing partnership with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Mid-South, WMC Action News 5 would like to introduce you to a young boy who's ready to meet someone he can idolize.

Dillon, 11, enjoys being a role model for his two siblings, “I always have to set an example for my little brothers.”

Still, Dillon would like to have a Big Brother set the example for him.

The Maxine Smith STEAM Academy sixth-grader already has an idea what he wants to be when he grows up.

“I want to be either a science engineer or a basketball player, because I’m super tall compared to everybody in my school,” Dillon explained.

A Big Brother mentorship involves spending quality time enjoying activities that help mold your Little’s perspective of the world, from school to their favorite hobbies.

“I like super heroes a lot. I like to play video games based off super heroes. I like to watch movies, and I like shoes,” Dillon said.

If Dillon could pick a super power, he said he would pick the ability to teleport.

“My favorite video game that I've played so far is this game called Warframe. I’m an alien trying to save the world form an evil alien,” he revealed.

Dillon loves to travel, and he’s already quite the jet setter.

“I’ve been to Cozumel, Jamaica, I went to the Caribbean. Oh yeah, I went to D.C. with my friends for school,” he said.

National studies show children with role models are more likely to have strong relationships with family and friends, and are less likely to use drugs, alcohol, or skip school.

When asked what Dillon would like to say to his Big Brother, Dillon said, “You can be my Big Brother because I’m fun. I like to do a lot of activities that are fun. I like to play basketball. I have hobbies. I like to do a lot of fun things, and I’m exciting.”

If there's room in you heart to GO BIG for Dillon, get connected to Big Brothers Big Sisters by clicking here.

If you don't have time to be a mentor, you can always help by making a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South. Your money goes a long way in funding the big-little relationships.

