MPD investigating shootout at Hickory Hill shopping center

Bullets flew during a suspected shootout at the Neighborhood Walmart in the Hickory Hill shopping center.

Police are still trying to sort out what exactly happened and how many people were injured.

Witnesses said a shootout started in the parking lot next to Murphy's gas station and ended near gas pumps.



Detectives spent a great deal of time investigating around a black Chevy that had a busted-out window on the driver’s side.

Memphis police have only confirmed there was a shooting, and that officers did not find a victim when they arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay tuned for more details.

