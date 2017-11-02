MPD investigating shootout at Hickory Hill shopping center - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD investigating shootout at Hickory Hill shopping center

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Bullets flew during a suspected shootout at the Neighborhood Walmart in the Hickory Hill shopping center.

Police are still trying to sort out what exactly happened and how many people were injured.

Witnesses said a shootout started in the parking lot next to Murphy's gas station and ended near gas pumps.

Detectives spent a great deal of time investigating around a black Chevy that had a busted-out window on the driver’s side.

Memphis police have only confirmed there was a shooting, and that officers did not find a victim when they arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay tuned for more details. 

