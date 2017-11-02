Frayser man sentenced 37 years for abusing children

A Frayser man will spend 37 years behind bars with no parole after being convicted of abusing his four young kids.

Sharrad Sharp, 34, was convicted on multiple felony counts, including aggravated child abuse and aggravated sexual battery.

The kids were between the ages of 2 and 8.

Investigators say Sharp struck the kids, threw them across the room, and even hung one of them upside down and beat her.



