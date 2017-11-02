WWII veteran, 96, earns high school diploma

A 96-year-old Mid-South World War II veteran finally achieved a lifelong dream.

K.T. Robbins joined the Army at the age of 15 in 1939, and thus missed his chance to earn a high school diploma.

Thursday, DeSoto County Schools granted him that chance, holding an honorary graduation ceremony where Robbins received his long-awaited diploma.

He had a message to the current generation of students...



“I just wish all young people would realize they need to go and do that instead of playing around,” Robbins said.

Students also wrote Robbins cards of encouragement, and the Hernando Elementary School Choir was on hand to sing "God Bless America."

