MPD arrests sex offender accused of luring students

Memphis police have arrested a registered sex offender in connection to reports of a man who tried to lure young girls into his vehicle.

Police said on two separate occasions on Oct. 31, two underage girls reported they were walking home from school when a man tried to coax them into his vehicle near Kirby Middle and Kirby High School.

Christian Nugent, 25, was developed as a suspect after investigators saw him driving his white 2006 Ford F-150 in the area.

Nugent was identified as the male who approached the victim on October 31, 2017.

He was arrested and did not have his identification on him.

Police said he is charged with violating sex offender registration laws.

Friday saw extra patrols outside Kirby High School after police arrested Nugent the day before.

“My daughter walks home sometimes and sometimes I pick her up,” said parent Amelia Poindexter. “But I'm going to be more on the lookout to make sure she and her friends are safe.”

Right now, Memphis police said they're working to see if these two recent cases are related to three similar reports last month as girls were leaving school.

MPD is working with Shelby County Schools to help keep kids safe before and after school.

“Police need to be out here all day every day,” Poindexter said.

Nugent was placed on Tennessee's sex offender registry in August 2015 following a sex crime involving a minor.

According to court records, Nugent was on probation for prior sex crimes from 2015 involving a minor when he was arrested this week. Through a plea deal, he was placed on four years’ probation.

“If you're not watching over them, make sure they're with a responsible adult,” said MDP Sergeant Vonyale Montgomery.

Police are urging parents to tell their kids how to call for help if necessary.

“You need to holler and yell this is not my mom, this is not someone I know,” Sgt. Montgomery said.

Police said even if it takes teaching your small kids a song or a nursery rhyme, make sure they know how to seek help

They said it's also vital to have them look for clues to help police track down the suspect

