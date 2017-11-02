Sex offender arrested for trying to lure girls walking home

Memphis police have arrested a registered sex offender in connection to reports of a man who tried to lure young girls into his vehicle.

Police said on two separate occasions on Oct. 31, two underage girls reported they were walking home from school when a man tried to coax them into his vehicle near Raines and Ross.

Christian Nugent, 25, was developed as a suspect after investigators saw him driving his white 2006 Ford F-150 in the area.

Nugent was identified as the male who approached the victim on October 31, 2017.

He was arrested and did not have his identification on him.

Police said he is charged with violating sex offender registration laws.

