Thieves steal, damage disabled man’s truck

A disabled Mid-South man was the victim of a bold car theft.

The man says two suspects are seen on surveillance video taking his truck on Kennings Drive in southeast Memphis.

He says the truck has special lifts that allow him to climb in and out.

The truck was later found, but it was missing valuable parts, like tires.

He and his family are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects in the video below to call police immediately.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.