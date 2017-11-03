Campers await release of new iPhone

People lined up around the block to be one of the first to snag the new iPhone.

Campers with tents filled the front sidewalk of the Apple store at Saddle Creek in the wee hours of Friday morning.

The store will open at 8 a.m., two hours earlier than normal.

The iPhone X released Friday, just in time for the holiday season.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.