Man arrested for spying into woman's bathroom

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Matthew Johns (Source: SCSO) Matthew Johns (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A suspected Peeping Tom is in jail after eluding police for two months.

Police arrested Matthew Johns, who they said was caught looking into a woman's bathroom.

The woman's dog alerted her to what was going on.

When she saw the man, she yelled at him to go away.

Johns is charged with observation without consent.

