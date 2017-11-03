Peeping Tom arrested 2 months after spying on sleeping woman

A suspected Peeping Tom is in jail after eluding police for two months.

Police arrested Matthew Johns, who they said was caught looking into a woman's bedroom in Frayser.

The woman awoke September 5 to her dog barking at Johns who was standing outside her window and staring inside.

Officers found Johns later that night, but they did not have enough evidence to arrest him at the time. Nine days later, officer issued a warrant for Johns arrest. He remained at large for nearly two months.

He was booked November 2 and charged with observation without consent.

