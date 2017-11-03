Peeping Tom arrested 2 months after spying on sleeping woman - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Peeping Tom arrested 2 months after spying on sleeping woman

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Matthew Johns (Source: SCSO) Matthew Johns (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A suspected Peeping Tom is in jail after eluding police for two months.

Police arrested Matthew Johns, who they said was caught looking into a woman's bedroom in Frayser. 

The woman awoke September 5 to her dog barking at Johns who was standing outside her window and staring inside.

Officers found Johns later that night, but they did not have enough evidence to arrest him at the time. Nine days later, officer issued a warrant for Johns arrest. He remained at large for nearly two months. 

He was booked November 2 and charged with observation without consent.

WMC Action News 5's Arianna Poindexter is working to learn more about the suspect. She'll have a complete report tonight at 5.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • BB gun found in student's car at Lewisburg High

    BB gun found in student's car at Lewisburg High

    Friday, November 3 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-11-03 16:37:51 GMT
    A stock photo of a BB gun (Source: Wikimedia Commons)A stock photo of a BB gun (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
    A student was removed from Lewisburg High School after teachers saw what appeared to be a gun. After informing authorities, administrators and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s department discovered a BB gun in the student’s vehicle. The student will face disciplinary consequences according to DeSoto County Schools. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
    A student was removed from Lewisburg High School after teachers saw what appeared to be a gun. After informing authorities, administrators and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s department discovered a BB gun in the student’s vehicle. The student will face disciplinary consequences according to DeSoto County Schools. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Memphians to honor Lorenzen Wright on birthday

    Memphians to honor Lorenzen Wright on birthday

    Friday, November 3 2017 12:27 PM EDT2017-11-03 16:27:44 GMT
    Lorenzen Wright (Source: WMC Action News 5)Lorenzen Wright (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    After seven years, the murder case of a Memphis athlete still remains cold. Memphians will come together November 4, to commemorate his life and others with unsolved cases on what would have been Wright's 42nd birthday.

    More >>

    After seven years, the murder case of a Memphis athlete still remains cold. Memphians will come together November 4, to commemorate his life and others with unsolved cases on what would have been Wright's 42nd birthday.

    More >>

  • WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Memphis in January

    WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Memphis in January

    Friday, November 3 2017 11:35 AM EDT2017-11-03 15:35:09 GMT
    Seth Rollins (Source: Wikimedia Commons)Seth Rollins (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

    WWE is returning to FedExForum early in 2018. Monday Night Raw will be live in Memphis on Monday, January 8.

    More >>

    WWE is returning to FedExForum early in 2018. Monday Night Raw will be live in Memphis on Monday, January 8.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly