WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Memphis in January

WWE is returning to FedExForum early in 2018.

Monday Night Raw will be live in Memphis on Monday, January 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10, at 9 a.m. and start at $15. A special pre-sale ticket sale for Grizzlies MVP season ticket holders on November 9.

WWE is advertising such stars as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, and Bayley to perform at the show.

In addition to Raw, WWE's NXT will hold a live event at Minglewood Hall on December 15. Tickets are on sale for that show now.

