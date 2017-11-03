5 Great Things: New band uniforms, "believe" and MFD, Leigh Anne Tuohy and National Adoption Month

K.T. Robbins joined the Army at the age of 15 in 1939. At 96, he got the chance to finish high school. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Happy November: a month for "falling back" out of Daylight Saving Time, as well as many great happenings. Here are 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Cordova Bowling Center opened its doors to children of the Special Olympics for Halloween fun.

The center allowed the children to roll some strikes and trick-or-treat for candy.

Volunteers said the event was a great opportunity for the children to get out and spend time with each other.

High Point Church celebrated its 15-year anniversary by raising $15,000.



The church then donated that money to Overton High School's band.

Band members had been performing in uniforms that were more than 15 years old.

A 96-year-old Mid-South World War II veteran finally achieved a lifelong dream.



K.T. Robbins joined the Army at the age of 15 in 1939, and thus missed his chance to earn a high school diploma.



DeSoto County Schools gr anted him that chance, holding an honorary graduation ceremony where Robbins received his long-awaited diploma.

Memphis firefighters kicked off the 10th annual Believe campaign which is put on by Make-A-Wish Foundation and Macy's.

Memphis Fire Department went to Macy's at Wolfchase Galleria.

There, they helped Make-A-Wish families write their letters to Santa.

Leigh Anne Tuohy, the woman whose adoption story became a book and feature film, 'The Blind Side,' is passionate about helping children get into loving homes.

Tuohy will post an adoptable child's image on social media every day in November, which is National Adoption Month.

Tuohy is also working to raise money for families who cannot afford adoption fees with a t-shirt she created and is now up for sale, that reads: "Families don't have to match."

