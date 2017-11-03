Memphians to honor Lorenzen Wright on birthday

After seven years, the murder case of a Memphis athlete still remains cold.

In 2010, Lorenzen Wright was found murdered at 34 and no one has yet to be arrested for his death. Wright played for the Memphis Tigers, Memphis Grizzlies, and other NBA teams during his life.

Memphians will come together November 4, to commemorate his life and others with unsolved cases on what would have been Wright's 42nd birthday.

State Representative G.A. Hardaway believes families of these victims are “re-victimized over and over again” each year these cases aren’t solved.

“The citizens of Memphis need to step up to provide information and Mayor Strickland needs to reallocate current assets along with acquiring new resources to solve existing cases and to prevent new violence in the Memphis area,” said Hardaway.

Balloons will be released at the Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to honor victims lives.

