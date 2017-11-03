BB gun found in student's car at Lewisburg High - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

BB gun found in student's car at Lewisburg High

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A stock photo of a BB gun (Source: Wikimedia Commons) A stock photo of a BB gun (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

A student was removed from Lewisburg High School after teachers saw what appeared to be a gun.

After informing authorities, administrators and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s department discovered a BB gun in the student’s vehicle.

The student will face disciplinary consequences according to DeSoto County Schools.

