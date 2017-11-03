Elementary students work to help babies exposed to opioids

A group of students at a Bartlett elementary school are taking action to fight the opioid crisis in Shelby County.

Bon Lin Elementary's Benevolence Club collected items to help drug exposed babies and those caring for them.

The month-long collection happened in October, to coincide with Neonatal Awareness Month. Club sponsor Nelzy Gibson, principal Sandy Berry, and the children collected items like blankets, diapers, sound machines, and clothes in two cribs for both infant boys and girls.

Staff also talked to the children about drug addiction and how it impacts the entire family.

The group donated the items to Sharon Walker, with Remembering Ryan. Walker passes out baskets with infant supplies to local neonatal intensive care units in Mid-South hospitals.

Walker started her non-profit after the death of her son Ryan to an overdose in 2015. She currently cares for her grandson Carter, whose mother used drugs during the pregnancy.

We profiled Walker at the end of September as she prepared to hold a baby shower to collect items.

