Libertyland carousel makes return to Memphis

A Libertyland fan favorite is back in Memphis.

The famous horse carousel is at the Children's Museum of Memphis after a two year, $6 million restoration process.

The carousel is set up with all 48 horses, and will open next month in time for the holidays.

