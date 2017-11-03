'YoungMob lil Mack' arrested for Halloween shooting

During the closing hours of Halloween, officers responded to a shooting in Parkway Village.

Victims said a silver Hyundai was parked outside a house a block away from Wooddale Middle School. After making a U-turn and parking again, the people in the car fired “several gun shots.”

Keona Jackson was inside her home on Rosecreek Cove alongside six other family members when bullets entered the home. Stepfon Moore and Kayla McMahon were in the driveway next to Jackson's home. Moore was hit in the left thigh.

McMahon told officers that the suspect shooting the gun was “YoungMob lil Mack,” who was later identified as Deandre Herron.

Herron was charged with nine counts of aggravated assault, attempted first-degree murder, and being a felon in procession of a hand gun.

He was questioned at the Mt. Moriah Station on November 2 and taken to 201 Poplar. Herron’s next court date will be November 8.

