Rape charges dropped against Arkansas fraternity brother

An Arkansas State University fraternity member is no longer facing rape charges.

A 19-year-old girl told police James Chambless strangled and assaulted her inside the Alpha Gamma Rho house in February.

Chambless admitted to having sex with the victim, but he said the sex was consensual.

Crittenden County prosecutors did not give any details on why the charges against Chambless were dropped.

