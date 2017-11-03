New property development for White Station - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Another major development is planned for White Station just north of Poplar Avenue.

Gill Properties is planning a one story building that will occupy the space between the Orion Federal Credit Union and the Girl Scout's Headquarters. The development will be called "The Grove at White Station" and may contain both retail and office space.

The groundbreaking is set for 2019.

