South Cooper closed for Indie Film Festival

A section of South Cooper Street will be closed through Monday.

Specifically, the section between Union and Madison avenues shall be closed down for the Indie Memphis Film Festival. This is the 20th anniversary for the festival, and in celebration a block party will be hosted on the street throughout the upcoming weekend.

Films will be shown outdoors on a large projector screen, and many film makers will be in attendance.

