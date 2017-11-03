UofM students offered new philanthropy classes - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

UofM students offered new philanthropy classes

(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Thanks to a collaboration with ALSAC, the fundraising arm of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, University of Memphis students will be offered new classes.

The new classes will focus on philanthropy and non-profit administration. The partnership will also include internship opportunities for students with ALSAC at their Memphis headquarters.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly