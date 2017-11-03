Deer mating season prompts warning from Highway Patrol

November starts mating season for deer in Tennessee, meaning more deer will be out and about--increasing you chances of hitting a deer will increase.

As of October 31 there have already been over 4,000 deer-related crashes across the state. Tennessee Highway patrol warns drivers that if they see one deer then more are probably nearby. The agency suggests slowing down and driving extra carefully, but it said you should avoid swerving at the sight of a deer.

THP added that if you do hit a deer, do not approach it. If the animal is still alive, it could still seriously injure you.

