Kroger to sell new clothing brand by fall 2018

Kroger will be adding a new brand of clothing to its Kroger Marketplace shelves in fall 2018.

The grocery store chain announced Friday it would release a "modern lifestyle apparel brand."

"This new brand gives Kroger a chance to inspire and connect with our customers, offering effortless style every day – from elevated basics to fashionable highlights," said Robert Clark, Kroger's senior vice president of merchandising. "This new offering is on-trend, convenient, and right in line with our customers' needs."

The new brand is set to debut next year in 300 Kroger Marketplace stores across the country.

Kroger is trying to drive more shoppers to its stores in an effort to compete against big-box chains like Walmart and Target--both of which sale groceries.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.