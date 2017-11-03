Newly-released iPhone X includes facial recognition

The highly anticipated (and most expensive) iPhone is now in the hands of Apple lovers.

iPhone X includes big changes, including the loss of the Home button and addition of facial recognition.

The iPhone has come a long way since its first release in 2007.

Now, the iPhone X offers Apple's first major redesign in years – a bigger screen, an upgraded front camera, and Apple nixed the Home button.

Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone had die-hard fans lined up in the rain outside the Germantown store, which opened two hours early for the release.

“I've been doing it for about 10 years, so it's kinda like a habit,” said Monte, who waited in line. “But it's a fun thing. To be here on opening day and see everyone smiling and excited, getting brand new technology in hand. Lot of smiles.”

But are we ready for all the new technology that comes with the phone?

Face ID replaces Touch ID to unlock the phone. The new technology will automatically adjust when/if you change your hair style, and it even works in the dark.

Yet the company's new facial recognition technology has raised privacy concerns. Apple says it's even more secure than the fingerprint-based Touch ID.

iPhone users on Friday seemed to agree.

“I believe that they are going to do what they said, and it's going to be more secure,” Monte said. “So far, I've not seen any reason to believe that anyone else could get into that.”

“Not worried at all, I know it will function,” said iPhone X owner Alan Black. “Apple has had years and years work toward this model because they knew the 10th anniversary would come and they've had plenty of time to make it right.”

The future of technology is now here.

