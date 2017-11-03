Wednesday @ 10: Federal contracts going to hundreds of companies that owe taxes

If you don't pay your taxes, you're punished. Some people even get jail time.

But when it comes to businesses, are the rules the same?

WMC Action News 5 Investigators found more than a hundred companies that are abusing the tax system but still being awarded large contracts from the federal government.

"It's just blatant disregard for taxpayer money,” said Senator John Kennedy (R- LA).

And when it comes to delinquent company taxes, party lines mean nothing. Democrats and Republicans are equally dismayed.

“I'm frustrated when I hear that story!" said Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA). "Are you kidding me? The average taxpayer or not - this is just flat out wrong!”

