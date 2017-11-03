Memphis Zoo has smashing good time at first-ever Pumpkin Mash

The Memphis basketball star was murdered seven years ago, and his family marked his 42nd birthday on November 4 with a plea for justice.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Belvedere Boulevard and Peabody Avenue.More >>
More than 15 species of animals got to roll, kick, burrow, tunnel, and especially mash their way through pumpkins and other fall treats.More >>
Overnight marks the end of daylight saving time. At 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, we will set our clocks back one hour, giving everyone an extra hour of sleep.More >>
A man was shot and killed in Raleigh on Saturday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the shooting.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.More >>
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in Beauregard Parish. DeRidder Police officers arrested Forrest Edward Menard, 22, on Friday, Nov. 3, on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after they discovered a 2-year-old child under Menard's care with multiple injuries including severe head trauma, according to DeRidder Police Chief John Gott.More >>
