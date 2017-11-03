Memphis Zoo to host first-ever Pumpkin Mash on Saturday

There’s going to be some smashing pumpkins at Memphis Zoo this weekend, and no, we’re not talking about the band.

On Saturday, Nov. 4 the zoo will celebrate fall with their first Animal Pumpkin Mash.

More than 15 species of animals will get to roll, kick, burrow, tunnel, and especially mash their way through pumpkins and other fall treats.

The festivities culminate at 2:30 p.m. when the elephant herd will let the “gourd” times roll with a giant, 500-pound pumpkin.

The event is free and included with general admission.

Check out the schedule below!

9:15 Lions

9:30 Snow Leopards

9:45 Pumas and Black Bears

10:00 Meerkats and Rhinos

10:30 Red River Hogs and Warthogs

10:45 Komodo Dragons

11:00 Sulawesi Macaques

11:30 China birds

12:45 Orangutans

1:00 Gorillas

1:45 Mandrills

2:30 Elephants

