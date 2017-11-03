Woman with golden heart paralyzed in car crash

A Shelby County Sheriff's Office employee known for helping students is now in need of some help herself.

"Let me tell you, she is an amazing woman," Jason Bartlett said.

Anyone who has met Debbie Sandridge will tell you she's one of a kind. She has an infectious smile and a heart that keeps on giving.

She worked at the sheriff's office so she could give back to her community.

Her favorite volunteer activity took place around the holidays; every year, she bought Christmas gifts for children in need.

"It's hard to explain how much she loves giving back," Bartlett said. "She does not put herself first. She puts her family first, she puts her daughter first, and she puts other people, strangers before herself."

But now, Sandridge could use some help herself.

On October 22, she was in a car crash. She and her daughter were hit while waiting at a red light.

Sandridge's neck was broken in three places, and her spinal cord was injured. She's undergone two major surgeries, but doctors still aren't sure if she'll ever walk again.

The day after that happened, her brother was in a major car crash while driving to the hospital to see her. He also suffered spinal damage and is in the hospital.

Sandridge's family is now banding together to support their injured members.

"My hope is that she'll come out stronger and better than she was before, which I know she will cause that's my mom," Mallory Sandridge said. "I know my mom; she's a fighter and she'll get through anything."

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical expenses. If you'd like to learn more about the family or donate to their cause, click here.

