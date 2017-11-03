Man injured in shooting goes to community center for help - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man injured in shooting goes to community center for help

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Hamilton Street and Park Avenue, near the Orange Mound Community Center on Friday.

First responders transported a man to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials said the man went to the nearby community center for help after he was shot. 

Memphis Police Department did not release any information about who may be responsible for the shooting.

