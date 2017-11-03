Body found in Tunica Lake identified as Midtown choir director - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Body found in Tunica Lake identified as Midtown choir director

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Walter Bauman (Source: Tunica Mississippi Sheriff's Office) Walter Bauman (Source: Tunica Mississippi Sheriff's Office)
TUNICA CO., MS (WMC) -

A missing choir director died while boating in Tunica, Mississippi.

Walter Bauman worked as choir director and organist at Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Midtown Memphis. He went boating in Tunica on October 26 and disappeared.

Tunica Mississippi Sheriff's Office confirmed a body found November 2 in Tunica Lake had been identified as Bauman.

Investigators said his death has been ruled accidental.

