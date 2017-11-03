Body found in Tunica Lake identified as Midtown choir director

A beloved Midtown Memphis choir director has not been seen in three days since he went out on Tunica Lake.

A beloved Midtown Memphis choir director has not been seen in three days since he went out on Tunica Lake.

Church choir director missing after boating on Tunica Lake

Church choir director missing after boating on Tunica Lake

A well-known choir director hasn't been seen since he left to go fishing on Tunica Lake.

A well-known choir director hasn't been seen since he left to go fishing on Tunica Lake.

Also on WMCTV.COM

A missing choir director died while boating in Tunica, Mississippi.

Walter Bauman worked as choir director and organist at Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Midtown Memphis. He went boating in Tunica on October 26 and disappeared.

Tunica Mississippi Sheriff's Office confirmed a body found November 2 in Tunica Lake had been identified as Bauman.

Investigators said his death has been ruled accidental.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.