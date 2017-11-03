Body found in Tunica Lake identified as Midtown choir director

A well-known choir director hasn't been seen since he left to go fishing on Tunica Lake.More >>
A beloved Midtown Memphis choir director has not been seen in three days since he went out on Tunica Lake.
November starts mating season for deer in Tennessee, meaning more deer will be out and about--increasing you chances of hitting a deer will increase.
One person was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Hamilton Street and Park Avenue, near the Orange Mound Community Center on Friday.
The perception of crime in Downtown Memphis is one of the reasons an annual convention will no longer call Memphis home.
Tornado Warnings issued for Phillips and Lee counties in Arkansas have expired.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.
The Troup County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.
Mobile County Sheriff's officials say the gummy bears eaten by six Alma Bryant High School students Thursday was laced with meth.
Authorities said the semi was hauling hundreds of hives on their way to the Central Valley to pollinate almond trees. The hives spilled onto the roadway.
Deputies said a woman who identified herself as a law enforcement officer while buying a gun has been charged with impersonating a police officer.
