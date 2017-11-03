Boost to pre-K funding could come at expense of tourists

One person was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Hamilton Street and Park Avenue, near the Orange Mound Community Center on Friday.More >>
The perception of crime in Downtown Memphis is one of the reasons an annual convention will no longer call Memphis home.More >>
Tornado Warnings issued for Phillips and Lee counties in Arkansas have expired.More >>
The highly anticipated (and most expensive) iPhone is now in the hands of Apple lovers.More >>
There’s going to be some smashing pumpkins at Memphis Zoo this weekend, and no, we’re not talking about the band.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.More >>
Jay Jacobs announced Friday he will be stepping down as Auburn University's Director of Athletics.More >>
Craig Thomas, the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother, was arrested on Friday in Jackson.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Mobile County Sheriff's officials say the gummy bears eaten by six Alma Bryant High School students Thursday was laced with meth.More >>
Deputies said a woman who identified herself as a law enforcement officer while buying a gun has been charged with impersonating a police officer.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.More >>
