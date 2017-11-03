Downtown crime helps push jewelry fair out of Memphis

The perception of crime in Downtown Memphis is one of the reasons an annual convention will no longer call Memphis home.

From jewelry to perfume to stun guns business owners can find almost anything they need every year at the Mid-South Jewelry and Accessories Fair.

“A lot of the things you see at the show here are not found in the local stores,” Mid-South Jewelry and Accessories Fair representative David Harrington said.

All of those things are worth millions of dollars according to Harrington. That means security is tight for the four-day event.

The fair has called Cook Convention Center home since 1991. Next year it will move to the Landers Center.

Event organizers made the move for several different reasons. The perception of crime may be causing people to stay away from the event. The Convention Center will soon have renovations that could last a couple of years. Plus, improvement at the Landers Center have increased parking.

“We’re excited to move into a new place and we hope that the exhibitors and buyers follow us there,” Harrington said. “You wish everything was going to be the same but sometimes you have to change and change is difficult."

