Wheelchair-bound man's specialized truck ruined by thieves

A Hickory Hill man who uses a wheelchair has found his stolen pickup truck, but his troubles are far from over.

The paralyzed father of two isn't sure what he is going to do now that his specially equipped truck was destroyed by thieves.

Those crooks, caught on video, appeared to know what they were doing

"This is the only transportation I have and without the truck, I can't go anywhere," said Joel Hernandez.



Hernandez is confined to a wheelchair after a traffic accident in 2009.

He can't drive, but he had a truck that was equipped with an electric lift that picked up his wheelchair and loaded him in the truck.

It was his only way of going anywhere.



These crooks, caught on Hernandez's video surveillance, stole his truck and trashed it. In the video, you can see the suspects drive up.

One thief gets out and spends time under the truck possibly snipping the transmission. He gets the window out.

The short suspect goes in through the driver's side window while the other crook pushes it out of the driveway and then gets in a Dodge Ram to push Hernandez's truck down the street.



Hernandez's cousin Irvin Rios saw the crooks’ truck the day before.



"It was the Dodge Ram probably 2008,” Rios said. “It was gray. I saw them going around twice like somebody trying to find a house."



Hernandez found his truck the next day. It was missing the tires, so he had to borrow some to get it home. The radio was pulled out, with wires sticking out.



"It’s not even clear how much damage the crooks did,’ Hernandez said. “This is the wheelchair lift but no one knows if it works because the door won't even open."



Hernandez only has liability insurance coverage, which doesn't cover repair costs.



"It makes me really angry to get the truck modified like that it was very expensive,” Hernandez said.

Now, Hernandez isn't sure what he is going to do.

If you recognize the two suspects in the video or their gray Dodge Ram, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.