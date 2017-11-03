City asking for input on parking plans at Memphis Zoo

The City of Memphis is asking for your input about three possible designs for parking at the Memphis Zoo.

Organizers came up with the plans as part of the agreement to end overflow parking on the Overton Park Greensward.

Each proposal includes 415 parking spaces, but with slightly different arrangements.

Feedback will be considered before a final plan is announced.

For more information, click here. To give your feedback, fill out their survey here.

