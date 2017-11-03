Friday Football Fever: Week 12

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 12!

Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:

Trezevant 8 South Gibson 36 Middle College 16 Dredsen 53 Southwind 35 Clarksville Northeast 28 White Station High 29 Arlington 28 Central 41 Cordova 40 Melrose 12 Covington 24 Obion Co. 36 Craigmont 28 Trinity Christian 14 Douglass 20 Houston High 10 Germantown 42 Ridgeway 24 Henry County 42 South Fulton 8 Hillcrest 18 St. Benedict 0 MUS 49 Mitchell High 0 Peabody 30 Bolivar 13 Raleigh-Egypt 41 Mananssas 24 Union City 62 ECS 17 USJ 35 Greenfield 0 Westwood 35 Milan 28 Wooddale 6 Dyerburg 57 East High 37

