Friday Football Fever: Week 12 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friday Football Fever: Week 12

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 12! 

Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:

Trezevant 8 South Gibson 36
Middle College 16 Dredsen 53
Southwind 35 Clarksville Northeast 28
White Station High 29 Arlington 28
Central 41 Cordova 40
Melrose 12 Covington 24
Obion Co. 36 Craigmont 28
Trinity Christian 14 Douglass 20
Houston High 10 Germantown 42
Ridgeway 24 Henry County 42
South Fulton 8 Hillcrest 18
St. Benedict 0 MUS 49
Mitchell High 0 Peabody 30
Bolivar 13 Raleigh-Egypt 41
Mananssas 24 Union City 62
ECS 17 USJ 35
Greenfield 0 Westwood 35
Milan 28 Wooddale 6
Dyerburg 57 East High 37

