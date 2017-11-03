More than $4K worth of guns, items stolen from truck

Two guns and a lot of ammunition are on the street after someone broke into a customer's car outside Bass Pro at the Pyramid.

The man was visiting from North Carolina on Thursday evening when he found the back window of his pickup truck broken.

He told police a shotgun, handgun, $1,200 worth of duck calls, $2,500 in gold jewelry, and $2,500 worth of Insulin were all stolen.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call Memphis Police Department.

