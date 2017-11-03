More than $4K worth of guns, items stolen from truck

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 12! Here are your scores from across the Mid-South.More >>
Friday Football Fever continues in Week 12! Here are your scores from across the Mid-South.More >>
A Hickory Hill man who uses a wheelchair has found his stolen pickup truck, but his troubles are far from over.More >>
A Hickory Hill man who uses a wheelchair has found his stolen pickup truck, but his troubles are far from over.More >>
The threat for severe weather has endedMore >>
The threat for severe weather has endedMore >>
If you have Shelby County car tags that renew in November, listen up!More >>
If you have Shelby County car tags that renew in November, listen up!More >>
Two guns and a lot of ammunition are on the street after someone broke into a customer's car outside Bass Pro at the Pyramid.More >>
Two guns and a lot of ammunition are on the street after someone broke into a customer's car outside Bass Pro at the Pyramid.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possibility of additional sexual assault charges against a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possibility of additional sexual assault charges against a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.More >>