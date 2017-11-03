More than $4K worth of guns, items stolen from truck outside Bass Pro Shop

A visitor from out-of-town became the victim of a serious car break-in outside the Bass Pro Shop downtown.

A customer visiting Thursday from North Carolina came back to his truck to find a disappointing sight – his rear window was busted and all kinds of items stolen.

It's a long list of what was taken: a camouflage 12-gauge shotgun valued at $1,500, a Remington handgun worth $85, a pendant with the victim’s initials worth $2,500, and insulin medication worth hundreds of dollars.



“I think that's a lot of money,” said Ashley Beaver, who’s visiting from Horn Lake.

“You can't leave your medicine in the car, you can't leave anything in the car!” said Regina Hartsuck, who lives in Memphis.



People we talked to in the Bass Pro parking lot Saturday were concerned about the stolen guns.



“That's dangerous because somebody is going to use those guns for some type of crime or sell them,” Hartsuck said.



But they were also sad to hear the 58-year-old man had engraved jewelry taken as well.



“The jewelry is probably precious to him,” said Tony Gonzalez, who’s visiting from Little Rock. “Yeah, that stinks.”



“It's priceless, you can't replace that,” Hartsuck said. “So that's really sad. I hope that they will be able to recover that.”



We did a crime map of the area and found two other thefts from a motor vehicle in the last three months.



“It makes me kind of leery about coming because that's too many times,” said Hartsuck.



“You want it to be less but we just saw a Tacoma security quad roaming around,” Beaver said.



In the parking lot we saw a Memphis Police Sky Cop Camera. It's unclear if police got surveillance video of the incident. Police are currently searching for those stolen items.

We reached out to representatives at the Bass Pro Pyramid but have yet to hear back.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call Memphis Police Department.

