Some Shelby County car renewal notices sent by mistake

Some Shelby County car renewal notices sent by mistake

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

If you have Shelby County car tags that renew in November, listen up!

There's been a glitch at the state Department of Revenue, causing drivers to get two different renewal notices.

One of the notices has the normal registration amount, while the second notice shows just $29 due.

The Shelby County Clerk says that second notice is a mistake, and checks will be returned if you already paid.

You will still have to pay the regular amount due in order to get your renewal sticker.

