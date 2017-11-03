Some Shelby County car renewal notices sent by mistake

If you have Shelby County car tags that renew in November, listen up!

There's been a glitch at the state Department of Revenue, causing drivers to get two different renewal notices.

One of the notices has the normal registration amount, while the second notice shows just $29 due.

The Shelby County Clerk says that second notice is a mistake, and checks will be returned if you already paid.

You will still have to pay the regular amount due in order to get your renewal sticker.

