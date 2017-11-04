Missing 12-year-old girl found

Memphis police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.More >>
Memphis police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.More >>
Friday Football Fever continues in Week 12! Here are your scores from across the Mid-South.More >>
Friday Football Fever continues in Week 12! Here are your scores from across the Mid-South.More >>
If you have Shelby County car tags that renew in November, listen up!More >>
If you have Shelby County car tags that renew in November, listen up!More >>
Two guns and a lot of ammunition are on the street after someone broke into a customer's car outside Bass Pro at the Pyramid.More >>
Two guns and a lot of ammunition are on the street after someone broke into a customer's car outside Bass Pro at the Pyramid.More >>
The City of Memphis is asking for your input about three possible designs for parking at the Memphis Zoo.More >>
The City of Memphis is asking for your input about three possible designs for parking at the Memphis Zoo.More >>
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the shooting.More >>
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
More than a dozen cars were destroyed in a wreck where police said a driver hit a curb trying to pass someone, and then bounced up onto cars lining the side of the road at the Big M Chevy dealership.More >>
More than a dozen cars were destroyed in a wreck where police said a driver hit a curb trying to pass someone, and then bounced up onto cars lining the side of the road at the Big M Chevy dealership.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.More >>