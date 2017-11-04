Missing 12-year-old girl found - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Missing 12-year-old girl found

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Natia Dixon was last seen near the intersection of Millbranch Road and Winchester Road in Whitehaven around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

She was located Saturday morning.

