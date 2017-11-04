Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Whitehaven - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Whitehaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Natia Dixon (Source: WMC Action News 5) Natia Dixon (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Natia Dixon was last seen near the intersection of Millbranch Road and Winchester Road in Whitehaven around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

She is described as 5-feet-1-inch, weighing 162 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

If you see Dixon, contact Missing Persons or Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

