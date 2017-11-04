Man shot, killed in Raleigh - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot, killed in Raleigh

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A man was shot and killed in Raleigh on Saturday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooing happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Highland Road and James Road.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

