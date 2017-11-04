Daylight saving time ends tonight

Overnight marks the end of daylight saving time. At 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, we will set our clocks back one hour, giving everyone an extra hour of sleep.

While the extra hour of sleep at night is nice, there are some things you can do during this annual event to help protect your family and home in the event of fires and storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration encourages families to practice a fire drill at home an also have a communication plan in place in the event of stormy weather.

During the planning of a drill, you can check and change out the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, to make sure they are in working order.

Families should also get and test along with check the batteries on NOAA Weather Radios. That way in the event stormy weather threatens your neighborhood, you will have a line to gain important weather information anytime, day or night.

Even with the days getting shorter and nights longer, these are some important tips that you can do to make sure you and your family stay safe all year long.

Enjoy the extra hour of sleep tonight and make sure to remember to change the clocks on microwaves and ovens, those always seem to be forgotten.

